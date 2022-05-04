dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine opens in downtown Dayton

Combined ShapeCaption
A family-owned Indian restaurant, already popular among Daytonians, is holding its soft opening Thursday, May 5 in downtown Dayton.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top