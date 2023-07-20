Halfway to Holly Days kicks off at Dayton Arcade

The Dayton Arcade is hosting a free, summer vendor market featuring over 30 local vendors from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

“Halfway to Holly Days at the Arcade will incorporate the Rotunda event space as a food and artisan market and The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy will have additional vendors and the 6888 Café,” according to a press release. There will also be local food trucks on Fourth Street in front of the Arcade’s main entrance.

“It is our hope that these free public events at the Arcade will also generate traffic and interest in other areas of downtown,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Dayton Arcade community manager. “Guests at Halfway to Holly Days can expect to explore not just what the Arcade has to offer, but also check out other places to eat, drink, listen to music and enjoy summer in downtown Dayton.”

In addition to free concerts on Thursday and Friday at the Levitt Pavilion, there will be live entertainment curated by Culture Works with local performing arts groups in the Rotunda.

The Contemporary Dayton’s CoSHOP will be open as well with multicultural artists, woman creators and sustainable items.

Holly Days was originally held in 1992 and 1993 when the Arcade was known as Arcade Square before returning in 2021 and 2022.

This event is organized by Cross Street Partners, Friends of the Dayton Arcade and Culture Works Events. For more information, visit www.arcadedayton.com or Arcade’s Facebook or Instagram pages.