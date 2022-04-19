BreakingNews
Two semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in Butler County, killing one driver
HAPPENING SOON: El Meson to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with street party

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live music, tacos and margaritas at El Meson.

The restaurant, located at 903 East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, is hosting a street party celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Cinco de Mayo has become a fun annual tradition for us,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said, in a release. “Expanding outside of the restaurant, we get our food trucks involved out in the parking lot with some of our favorite local musicians to keep the party going!”

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

There will be live music from Velvet Crush Unplugged from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the full band joining them at 9:30 p.m.

And we can’t forget about the food and drink specials.

“We’re offering a Cinco Happy Hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with $3 Tacos and $6 Margaritas! So, come early and stay late for the music,” Castro said.

General admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. VIP tickets with dedicated seating, servers, a personal bar and a view of the music are $35.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

To purchase tickets, visit www.elmeson.net.

For more information about the event, click here.

If you know of other Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com with all the info!

Natalie Jones, the newspaper’s social content producer, has been a reporter at the Springfield News-Sun for one year. While strengthening the newspaper’s digital presence, Jones reports on restaurants, small businesses and entertainment within the local communities. Jones enjoys sharing new businesses or places to explore with their readers.

