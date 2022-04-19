HAPPENING SOON: El Meson to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with street party

Get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live music, tacos and margaritas at El Meson.
The restaurant, located at 903 East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, is hosting a street party celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“Cinco de Mayo has become a fun annual tradition for us,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said, in a release. “Expanding outside of the restaurant, we get our food trucks involved out in the parking lot with some of our favorite local musicians to keep the party going!”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
There will be live music from Velvet Crush Unplugged from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the full band joining them at 9:30 p.m.
And we can’t forget about the food and drink specials.
“We’re offering a Cinco Happy Hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with $3 Tacos and $6 Margaritas! So, come early and stay late for the music,” Castro said.
General admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. VIP tickets with dedicated seating, servers, a personal bar and a view of the music are $35.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
To purchase tickets, visit www.elmeson.net.
For more information about the event, click here.
If you know of other Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com with all the info!
About the Author