HAPPENING SOON: El Meson to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with street party

And we can’t forget about the food and drink specials.

“We’re offering a Cinco Happy Hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with $3 Tacos and $6 Margaritas! So, come early and stay late for the music,” Castro said.

General admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. VIP tickets with dedicated seating, servers, a personal bar and a view of the music are $35.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music.

To purchase tickets, visit www.elmeson.net.

For more information about the event, click here.

If you know of other Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com with all the info!