May Moon Fest at Oregon Express is a celebration of all-things fantasy and medieval

Thirteen local vendors will be set up inside and outside of the OE from 4 to 8 p.m., while some will stay set up longer. Vendors for this year’s May Moon include Brierspire, Bae’s Bakery, Defective Deity, the Smell Shell, A Trippy Tuesday, Lampblack by Design, Willow’s Witchcrafts, and Amavi Rhea Moisture.

Items for sale include handmade candles, jewelry, crochet and earrings for sensitive ears, art, stickers, prints, wood burned signs, soaps, and baked goods. Craft vendors are selected to fit the theme of May Moon.

There will be a solo music act (i.e., a mysterious acoustic bard) performing from 4 to 8 p.m. DJ sets from Tonic and Jared Chambers will follow. Music and dancing will continue until 1 a.m.

A tarot card reader will offer guidance and insight at the event. Although it’s said that last year’s tarot reader couldn’t make it — so hopefully it’s in the cards for this May Moon Fest.

Jan Kaufman, also known as Jan Balaya, loves the Renaissance festival. But she says it can be difficult to immerse herself in that world for too long, as far as cost and getting time off work to drive there — not to mention the walking it takes to experience the expansiveness of a Ren Faire, especially for those with mobility issues.

So, in response, Kaufman decided to organize her own micro Ren fest, the inaugural May Moon Fest last year at Northside Tavern in Cincinnati.

“Having something closer to home where people can wear all of their fun clothes and just go out to a bar and meet their friends was really important to me,” Kaufman said. “And to also have more space for people to connect like that.”

This year’s May Moon Fest was originally planned to happen in both Dayton and Cincinnati, but instead stuck to the one date in the Oregon District. In the future, Kaufman said the annual event would ideally get bigger, eventually to a convention center size.

Kaufman is a craft vendor herself, making crochet versions of flails, or maces — the period-appropriate weapons with the chains and spiked balls, yarn-spun versions of what a minotaur might have on his person.

Although May Moon Fest is more geared toward the Renaissance vibes, Kaufman’s first exposure to fantasy was through “Star Wars” movies and the Extended Universe books.

“Some people are going to argue [‘Star Wars’] is more sci-fi, but there is some fantasy in there,” Kaufman said. “Being able to go to another world for a little bit has always been a lot of fun.”

Don thy garb, ready thy coin, and heed the call. A quest awaits.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: May Moon Fest

When: 4 p.m. May 24

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. 5th St., Dayton

Cost: Free