Historic Germantown restaurant has new owners: ‘It’s an honor’

The Florentine, which traces its history back more than two centuries in Germantown, has a new set of owners.

“It’s an honor,” said Sheree Henson, who now owns the restaurant with her husband, Bryce. “I have fond memories of coming here when I was a little girl. We came here every year for my grandmother’s birthday. It’s historic — the building, the restaurant — and it’s an honor to be given the privilege to carry on with that.”

Former owners Clay Alsip and Beth Vanden Berg purchased the restaurant in January 2018 after it spent more than a year on the market. The Florentine, Ohio’s second-oldest inn that dates to 1814-1816, reopened to the public in March 2018 following kitchen renovations.

Alsip said the sale was a private transaction between them and the new owners.

“It’s something they wanted to do and it’s time for new blood, younger blood with more energy,” Alsip said.

As the former owners anticipate “rest,” according to Alsip, the new owners are not expecting to make any major changes. Customers can still expect to see their favorites on the menu like steaks, beer battered roasted orange roughy and comfort food.

“I think The Florentine is in great shape, but I think as with anything you always try to continue to improve on all of the hard work that has already been put into it,” Bryce said.

The Hensons also own The Creamery at Market & Main, located right down the street from The Florentine, which they have operated for nearly four years.

Sheree was born and raised in Germantown and Bryce is from the Columbus area. They plan to have a grand re-opening for The Florentine, located at 21 W. Market St., on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

For more information, visit www.theflorentinerestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@theflorentineinn).