Honey Toast, a new breakfast, brunch spot, to soft open Sunday in Fairborn

Honey Toast, a new breakfast and brunch spot, is soft opening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, one of the partners in the restaurant confirmed.

The restaurant is located in the former space of Tudor’s Biscuit World that closed its doors in Jan. 2024 after serving breakfast and lunch for nearly five years.