Hop to Dayton Mall’s Retro Rewind outdoor concert starring The Avalons

Fall will be kicked-off at the Dayton Mall with a special event featuring one of Dayton’s favorite bands.
The Avalons, “selected for the 2018 Best of Dayton Award in the Artists, Athletes & Entertainers category by the Dayton Award Program,” will open the free, Retro Rewind outdoor concert event on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Dayton Mall, located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.
Retro Rewind will begin at 11 a.m. with The Avalons, followed later by Ryan Roth and the Comeback Special Band. Roth, an award-winning Elvis tribute artist, has taken his show to stages across the country.
“He brings energy and excitement to the stage with the music of legendary Elvis Presley, and has many surprises up his sleeve,” according to a release from Dayton Mall. “Young and old alike will be mesmerized and entertained by his performance.”
The concert will double as a fundraiser for the Dayton non-profit organization For Love of Children Dayton (FLOC). Proceeds from all beer and alcohol sales at Retro Rewind will go towards the organization, which serves over 6,000 children in the Dayton area who are neglected, abused, in foster care or who need community resources.
There will also be a variety of local food trucks on-site at the event.
“We are so excited to be able to feature The Avalons and Ryan Roth at our Retro Rewind Concert Event,” says Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall. “They are all so talented and so much fun, and definitely Dayton fan favorites.”
Organizers of the concert event encouraged to “embrace the Retro theme, and to dress up in their best 1950s garb, and prizes will be awarded randomly for participation.”
For the kids, a “KidX” event begins at 11:30 a.m. featuring a Sock Hop and starring an impressionist of the family sensation, Blippi and his special friend, the Minion.
During the Sock Hop, kids will be taught dances like The Twist and listen “to fun music from a bygone era.” The KidX event will also include photo opportunities with Blippi and Minion, a selfie-station with props, a goodie bag full of 1950s themed treats, a bounce house, a caricature artist, chalk painting and several outdoor games.