How kids can learn about the law at a free summer camp

Students and volunteers are needed
A free summer camp for kids will teach them about the law. Those pictured were part of a pilot project at the University of Dayton Law School. Dawn Bizzell, Co-Founder & Executive Director of The Legal Kids Foundation, is pictured in the front row, fourth from left. Submitted.

A free summer camp for kids will teach them about the law. Those pictured were part of a pilot project at the University of Dayton Law School. Dawn Bizzell, Co-Founder & Executive Director of The Legal Kids Foundation, is pictured in the front row, fourth from left. Submitted.
By
1 hour ago
It didn’t take long for a young Dawn Bizzell to realize there was a dramatic difference between the way she’d been raised in suburban Philadelphia and the inner-city surroundings at Temple University where she was studying to become a special education teacher.

“I learned about the school-to-prison pipeline that states when children are not reading on grade level by third grade, they are more likely to end up in this pipeline,” said Bizzel who has also worked as a foster care case manager and a special education advocate in the city.

“I always told myself if I ever had the opportunity to make a difference I would try to do that.”

She got that opportunity while living in Raleigh, North Carolina. Someone from Lexus-Nexus approached her to write a curriculum that the company’s Rule of Law Foundation could take into communities to educate children about the law. .

“I started The Legal Kids Foundation (TLKF) with LexisNexis as my partner,” Bizzell said. “We are in a number of cities now and because Lexis Nexis was headquartered in Dayton, someone on the board said they’d love to bring our programs there.”

Coming to Dayton

Aided by the University of Dayton School of Law and the Dayton Foundation, a pilot project was held at in January.

Dayton students participated in a pilot STEM project presented by The Legal Kids Foundation. Submitted.

“Thank you for teaching me how to lead and how to set a good example for my community,” wrote sixth grader Trey Raglin from Union Elementary School who attended the program. “I enjoyed playing the ‘defendant attorney’ in the mock trial.”

It was such a success that the group is now offering a free four-day “Mock Trial Summer Camp” for sixth to eighth grade youngsters. It will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 23-26 at the UD Law School. Both students and volunteers are needed.

The case that will be studied is entitled “The Suspicious Search” and is focused on a seventh grade student whose backpack is searched without permission. Is it a matter of school safety or a violation of the Fourth Amendment? Volunteers will help campers explore constitutional rights, prepare legal arguments and present their case in a full mock trial.

“The goal is to show students the power of their own voice, we want them to learn to advocate for themselves appropriately, ” said Bizzell. “They’ll each receive a pocket Constitution and we want them to understand there is power in the Constitution. Our job is to show them how to use it.”

The activities are all interactive.

“I’m able to teach different learning styles and we can accommodate children with disabilities,” said Bizzell. “We teach through games, Bingo, we play Jeopardy.”

Retired Magistrate Bonnie Beaman Rice, who was involved with the pilot project, said the community has been very receptive to having the program accepted here “mostly because of Dawn’s energy, competence and obvious love for empowering children.”

The hope is to expand programs in the Dayton area in the future.

Here’s what they need:

  • Children entering 6-8 grades. Register at https://thelegalkidfoundation.org/event/mock-trial-summer-camp-2025/
  • Volunteers. To volunteer svisit thelegalkidsfoundation.org. Note: Must pass a background check.
  • Sensory toys
  • Water bottles
  • Notepads
  • Pens and pencils
  • Other gift bag items for kids

Donations may be dropped off at the Fifth Third Center lobby (1 S. Main St.) in a box for The Legal Kids Foundation at the guard station. Enter building at revolving door off Third Street.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Meredith Moss has been writing for the Dayton Daily News for decades. She writes "On the Arts” features and the “Make a Difference” column focusing on non-profits. She volunteers and has received the YWCA's Woman of Influence' award and the Humanitarian award from the National Conference of Community and Justice. Email: Meredith.Moss@coxinc.com