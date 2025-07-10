How to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ and get supplies to students heading back to school

The organization serves more than 3,000 teachers at 135 schools and childcare centers where 60% or more of their students participate in the National School Lunch Program. Since its opening in 2009, Crayons to Classrooms has distributed more than $36 million school supplies.

The organization is currently gearing up to provide services to a record number of teachers and students this fall and is planning to expand their services to nine new schools and three new childcare centers.

It is relying on the Dayton community to fill the Teacher Resource Center’s shelves during its annual back-to-school supply drive, “Stuff the Bus."

“When [students] have a new backpack, when they have crayons that have not been broken, that is how you can make students feel equal,” said Bonnie Smith, former Dayton educator and C2C founding board member.

Approximately 86.5% of the students served by C2C are identified as low-income, and according to local teachers, 75% of their students lack the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom. The non-profit is calling on other organizations, faith groups, neighborhoods, and individuals to host supply drives to collect needed products.

“Crayons to Classrooms has been a lifesaver for me and my students,” said Jennifer Bacher, who teaches third grade at Kiser Elementary. “Many students come without supplies and C2C has helped me give them the tools my students need to learn.

What it needs:

Notebooks

Pencils

Glue sticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Crayons

Children’s scissors

70-ct. spiral notebooks

Filler paper

Pocket folders

Construction paper

Donations may be dropped off at the Crayons to Classrooms store from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. The store is located at 1750 Woodman Drive, to the left of the Goodwill Outlet store.

Groups and individuals can get involved with Stuff the Bus by hosting a virtual or traditional supply drive. Virtual supply drives can be created online through C2C’s support page at https://p2p.onecause.com/2024-stuffthebus.

Information about hosting a traditional supply drive can be found in C2C’s Stuff the Bus Coordinator Toolkit. Supply drives can be held anytime but Stuff the Bus runs from July 1st-August 31st. Support of Stuff the Bus will help prepare over 54,000 students and their teachers in our region for the upcoming school year.

Learn more about Crayons to Classrooms’ mission and how to get involved by visiting www.crayonstoclassrooms.org.

Thanks, readers!

The folks at Lydia’s Ladies just sent us this nice feedback:

“We have received many donations of material, thread and zippers because of the article in the Dayton Daily News. Please thank your readers for the donations.”

