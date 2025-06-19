How you can help local human trafficking survivors

Amos and her congregants noticed that women working in nearby exotic dance clubs on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. were being exploited. They bravely went inside the clubs to offer support and kindness to the dancers.

Initially, as you can imagine, many of the dancers were suspicious of the church folks, assuming they would be judged for their line of work.

“When you’re an erotic dancer, taking off your clothes for the entertainment of men, you might not be clear where you stand with God” said the current executive director of the nonprofit, Dona Pierce. “But the volunteers knew, regardless of the circumstances, the women were beloved by God.”

Over time, positive relationships developed.

“Just the other day a woman stopped me outside the building and said ‘years ago, Oasis House visited me in the clubs. You helped me during the darkest period of my life’” said Pierce.

The need grew for resources, and ultimately led to the establishment of Oasis House.

“We were the first organization of its kind to help the community better understand the depth of the problem,” Pierce said. “It wasn’t just women choosing that line of work. They were often coerced by a loved one, manipulated, drugged, or physically forced. In those days, the community had overlooked or failed to acknowledge the extent of it all. Typically, the woman was blamed. Seldom was the man’s behavior seen as a contributing factor.”

Oasis House today

Today, Oasis House continues to serve human trafficking survivors by offering direct services to those in need of friendship, safe housing, therapy, substance recovery, educational programming, and spiritual guidance.

There is a weekly bible study at the Montgomery County Jail. Pierce said survey results reflect that well over half of the female inmates in this project share that they have been harmed in a sexual way. She suggests this is strong evidence to prove that many of the incarcerated women are victims themselves, despite their offender status for other crimes.

While she does not condone criminal behavior, Pierce believes that without adequate help these women will likely continue to incur barriers to success and create more strain on the social and criminal justice systems. According to Pierce, experience shows that many women engaged in one form or another of sexual exploitation are the victims of childhood sexual abuse.

She said this fact makes it imperative that our community address and protect children in every way possible.

To help, Oasis House has a thoroughly researched guide for youth on conquering child sex abuse and exploitation. The booklet is shared with local teen group leaders so they can choose how to best educate and protect our youth.

Here’s what they can use:

Non-bleach cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Sandwich, freezer plastic storage bags, foil and plastic wrap

Shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair

Feminine products

Small and large trash bags

New bath, hand and wash towels

Dish-washing soap

New bras, underwear or socks (in all sizes)

Journals, devotionals

Copy paper

The Oasis House office is located at the Job Center, 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Suite 384, Dayton 45417. If you’d like to drop off items look for the basket outside the office door in the hallway. You may put the items in or leave them next to the basket.

Other ways you can help

Volunteer your time and talent. https://oasisforwomen.org/volunteer/

Request a speaker to learn more about human trafficking, and what we can all do to combat the problem. https://form.jotform.com/72755197935168

Become a financial donor: $38 a day will support a human trafficking survivor in our safe house as she journeys to healing, empowerment, and restoration. https://oasisforwomen.org/donate/

Attend the annual golf fundraiser at Pipestone Golf Course: Play in the scramble or sponsor the event. https://oasisforwomen.org/events/golf.cfm

Attend or sponsor the annual Southwest Ohio Human Trafficking Conference at the University of Dayton on January 8, 2026. Stay tuned for registration updates.

For more information: www.oasisforwomen.org or call 937-898-7811. You can email Dona Pierce at dpierce@oasisforwomen.org.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.