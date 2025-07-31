‘Hunger is real, and it’s growing, but our resources are not’, Foodbank CEO says

“Hunger is real, and it’s growing, but our resources are not,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc. “Every day, we serve children, seniors, families, and individuals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We are now leaning more on the community to continue filling those gaps.”

Riley said due to shifts in state and federal funding, The Foodbank is receiving significantly fewer resources to purchase food and provide critical services. In the past year, several major food streams have been eliminated, including the Commodity Credit Corporation, which had provided more than $2 million worth of meat, dairy and shelf-stable items.

And the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, which brought in $464,500 worth of locally grown produce and goods and the Summer Feeding Program, which supplied more than $19,000 worth of food directly to local schools and community partners feeding children during summer break.

These losses come at a time when the demand for emergency food assistance is rising sharply — driven by ongoing inflation, job instability and changes to the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) that are expected to leave even more families ineligible for benefits.

“We’ve seen funding cuts and reductions across multiple levels, but the need in our community is not going away — in fact, it’s increasing,” said Riley. “That’s why we’re turning to the people who have always made our mission possible — our community.”

The Foodbank serves Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties, supplying food to a network of 118 partner agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community organizations. Last year, those partnerships helped put more than 15 million meals on the tables of local families

Through programs like the Good-to-Go Backpack program, The Foodbank provides more than 53,000 weekend meal kits to children who rely on school lunch and breakfast during the week. Mobile Farmers Markets and pop-up distributions bring fresh food directly into neighborhoods—particularly to seniors and families without transportation.

“Whether you give time, food, or a financial gift, you are helping to ensure no one in our community has to go hungry,” said Riley. “Every act of generosity makes a difference, especially to the family who receives it.”

Most-needed food items:

Peanut butter and jelly

Hearty soups

Canned meats

Canned or shelf-stable meals (such as Chef Boyardee, Compleats or Spaghetti-Os)

Canned fruits and vegetables

Spaghetti and sauce

Other helpful items:

Macaroni and cheese

Chili and stews

Canned fish, beans and rice

Hot and cold cereals

Baking mixes and shelf-stable milk

Kid-friendly snacks

Non-food essentials:

Can openers

Cat and dog food (dry or canned)

Toilet paper, paper towels and tissues

Bar soap, liquid soap and other hygiene items

All donated items should be unopened, shelf-stable and boxed or canned (no expired, homemade, or prepared food, please).

Drop-off location: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Foodbank warehouse, 56 Armor Place, Dayton.

Other ways to help:

Donations of food, funds, and time are needed now more than ever. Volunteers are the backbone of daily operations, helping with everything from assembling food boxes, to passing out food at distributions and even working in The Foodbank’s Urban Garden. No experience is necessary and signing up is easy.

View the various volunteer activities and sign up at https://thefoodbankdayton.org/give-time/ or email volunteer@thefoodbankdayton.org .

For each dollar donated, The Foodbank can provide 4 meals: Visit www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate to donate funds online or send a check to The Foodbank, Inc.56 Armor Place, Dayton.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

