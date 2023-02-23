It’s National Chili Day: How restaurants across Dayton region are celebrating

“Gold Star will celebrate these 13 individuals who are making a difference in our community — and who are adding to the ‘flavor’ of our city by raising money in their honor for a cause dear to us all — the Freestore Foodbank.”

Starting Thursday, Feb. 23 through Tuesday, March 7 a portion of all chili-items sales across all Gold Star locations will go to the foodbank. This includes 3-,4- and 5-ways, coneys, chili burger, gorito, chili salad, chili cheese fries, loaded chili cheese fries and all vegetarian chili options.

Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, supporting 613 community partners in 20 counties, the release said.

The closest Gold Star locations to the Dayton area are in Germantown, Franklin, Middletown, Lebanon and Liberty Township.

For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com/national-chili-day.

💙Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is kicking off National Chili Day with a sweepstakes.

Chili lovers have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m. to enter for a chance to win various prizes:

10 first place winners will receive a Skyline Chili Neon Clock and a $100 gift card

50 second place winners will receive a Skyline Chili Blanket, Cincy Shirts T-Shirt and a $25 gift card

100 third place winners will receive a $10 gift card

Skyline Chili has several restaurants in the Dayton area including Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Moraine and Xenia.

For more information, visit www.skylinechili.com/nationalchiliday2023.