Jersey Mike’s opens in Troy, more locations on the way

This comes about three months after the Dayton area welcomed a new Jersey Mike’s Subs location to 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Ted Tolliver, a Dayton-area franchise owner, told Dayton.com there are Jersey Mike’s Subs locations expected to open in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road in May. He previously told this news outlet he is also looking for real estate in Englewood.