Jersey Mike’s opens in Troy, more locations on the way

Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened a new location at 1406 W. Main St. in Troy.
According to Ben Genovese, an area trainer for Jersey Mike’s Subs, the store opened Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The sub shop is celebrating its grand opening by holding a fundraiser to support Lehman Jr. High Athletics. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $3 donation to the organization in exchange for a regular sub, Genovese said.
This comes about three months after the Dayton area welcomed a new Jersey Mike’s Subs location to 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.
Ted Tolliver, a Dayton-area franchise owner, told Dayton.com there are Jersey Mike’s Subs locations expected to open in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road in May. He previously told this news outlet he is also looking for real estate in Englewood.
Jersey Mike’s Subs joins several other restaurants and bars with plans to open in Troy. The list includes Old Scratch Pizza, Miso and The Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery. Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, opened at 8 S. Market St. on Feb. 8.
The Troy sub shop is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.jerseymikes.com.
About the Author