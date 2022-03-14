JUST IN: Brothers Osborne to perform at Rose

Hamburger icon
Grammy-nominated duo Brothers Osborne will bring their “We’re Not For Everyone” Tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

Maryland natives John and TJ Osborne are known for blending country and rock into one of the freshest, most acclaimed sounds to come out of Nashville. Their third studio album, “Skeletons,” Grammy-nominated for Best Country Album, features their current single, “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as their Top 25 hit, “All Night.” The album also features “Younger Me,” highlighting TJ’s inspiring personal testimony.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$60. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

