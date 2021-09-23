JUST IN: New downtown Dayton sushi bar and lounge opens

The latest downtown Dayton spot has a sushi bar and a range of local beers and cocktails.
Zen Lounge is gearing up for a grand opening Oct. 1 and now operating under a soft launch at 121 N. Ludlow St.
“We are going for a welcoming environment, a place for people to come and be themselves,” General Manager Devin Foster said.
Foster said they will serve sushi rolls, sushi bowls, sushi burritos and salad. They are going to have cocktails and nine craft beers on tap with a focus on local breweries.
Foster said the current idea is a sushi chef will be on site until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the option for people stopping by after work to call ahead and pre-order. Depending on what kind of demand they see, they could expand hours.
Zen Lounge has indoor seating as well as a patio.
They’ll be using the AMI app, so people can pick jukebox songs from their seats while using their phones.
“And we will be contacting DoorDash shortly,” he said.
The bar opened where Hannah’s bar recent closed, on the ground floor of the Talbott Tower and next to the Arts Garage for the Schuster Center.
Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Zen Lounge is hiring bartenders for $9 an hour plus tips and people can apply in person or reach out through their Facebook page facebook.com/DaytonZenLounge.