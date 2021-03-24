JUST IN: New ‘Narco Burger’ Dayton burger joint gearing up to open

A 2007 University of Dayton grad is working on opening Dayton’s next local burger joint.
Narco Burger, gearing up to open at 605 Spinning Road near Burkhardt Road in Riverside, will focus on burgers, but will also offer a menu of chicken, salads, wings, desserts, an expansive drink menu and more, its founder told this news outlet. The space has housed two former Dayton pizza spots, Wei’s Pizza and Rick’s Pizza.
An official opening date is has not been set yet, but Narco Burger’s owner and operations manager, Tim Nartker, said he expects the new restaurant to open in the late spring.
The Spinning Road restaurant will be Nartker’s first brick-and-mortar location for the Narco Burger brand, but Nartker has big plans to grow the franchise in the Miami Valley and beyond.
“The plan is to get our first store up and running efficiently and then look right to the next location,” Nartker said. “The ultimate goal is to franchise the brand in three to five years and go national. Dream Big! If they aren’t laughing at it, its not big enough!”
Nartker’s big aspirations in the local food scene started when he was a student at UD.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“A good friend and mentor of mine is the founder of Cousin Vinny’s,” Narkter said. “I worked for him when I was in college at UD when he had just the one store on Patterson Road I took a year off of college and ran that store for a (portion) of the profits. Eventually, I went back to school and off to industry, but always came back in between jobs.”
After a job loss last year during the pandemic, Narkter felt it was the right time to put work into a restaurant of his own. His wife Kaitlynn is helping with the restaurant’s preparation ahead of a grand opening.
“The dream was to work for myself and become financially independent to the point I can help others.,” Narkter said.
To keep up with Narco Burger’s progress toward opening, check out the Narco Burger Facebook page.