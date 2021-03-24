JUST IN: New ‘Narco Burger’ Dayton burger joint gearing up to open

Nartker’s big aspirations in the local food scene started when he was a student at UD.

Narco Burger is a new Dayton restaurant in the works at 605 Spinning Rd. in Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“A good friend and mentor of mine is the founder of Cousin Vinny’s,” Narkter said. “I worked for him when I was in college at UD when he had just the one store on Patterson Road I took a year off of college and ran that store for a (portion) of the profits. Eventually, I went back to school and off to industry, but always came back in between jobs.”

After a job loss last year during the pandemic, Narkter felt it was the right time to put work into a restaurant of his own. His wife Kaitlynn is helping with the restaurant’s preparation ahead of a grand opening.

“The dream was to work for myself and become financially independent to the point I can help others.,” Narkter said.

To keep up with Narco Burger’s progress toward opening, check out the Narco Burger Facebook page.