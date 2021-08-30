JUST IN: Ohio’s second Bubbakoo’s Burritos to open in Dayton area next month

A “neighborhood” spot for a Jersey Shore-rooted burrito shop is preparing to open in Sugarcreek Twp.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos spokesperson, Tom Mirabella, confirmed the fast-casual burrito restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open on Friday, Sept. 16 at 5810 Wilmington Pike. The restaurant is expected to hire between 20 and 25 employees.
“We chose this location, everybody liked this location and, so, we built it out,” Mirabella said.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded in Point Pleasant, N.J., in 2008 and has expanded to dozens of locations in Jersey Shore and multiple locations in California, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Ohio.
The Wilmington Pike restaurant will be Ohio’s second location. A Bubbakoo’s Burritos is open in Cincinnati at 9890 Colerain Ave.
“It’s a great experience,” Mirabella said. “It’s got the Jersey Shore skate, surfer atmosphere. Everybody’s very friendly. We have signature items that you’re not going to find in other other locations. It’s very much a neighborhood, fun place for friends (and) family to enjoy a great meal.”
