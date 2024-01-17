BreakingNews
Nearly 13,500 AES Ohio customers impacted by weekend winter storms

Kettering Health’s gala postponed as Michael Bolton takes ‘temporary break’ from touring

Credit: Bob Levey

31 minutes ago
The Kettering Health Foundation’s Heart to Heart Gala has been postponed due to singer Michael Bolton’s recouperation from emergency surgery.

The Grammy winner, who underwent successful surgery for a brain tumor shortly before Christmas, was slated to appear Feb. 20 with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at the Schuster Center. His tour has been placed on hold while he recovers.

In a Jan. 5 Facebook post, Bolton, 70, provided an update for his fans.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Kettering Health Foundation is working closely with Bolton’s production team to find an alternative date.

“However, due to the uncertainty surrounding his medical condition, finalizing this may take several weeks,” noted Dayton Live.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

