Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners include returning favorite

Best Boneless: Romer’s
Best Side: JA’s & Sweet-umms for their collard greens
The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association was held at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Featured vendors included Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering, Archer’s Tavern Centerville, JA’s & Sweet-umms, Nick’s Restaurant, Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen, Romer’s, Pies & Pints Pizzeria, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kahuna Grindz, Rolling Indulgence, El Meson and WingTime. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Best Dessert: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen and The Cookieologist for their cornbread cookie
Hottest Wing: Nick’s Restaurant for their Sweet Hot Damn sauce
Best Decorated Booth: Pies and Pints Pizzeria
The People’s Choice Award for Best Damn Wing went to Nick’s Restaurant for the 11th time.
“Congratulations to all our winners and all the trucks and restaurants who participated,” the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said in a post on their Facebook page.
Other vendors at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest included Archers Tavern Centerville, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kahuna Grindz, El Meson and WingTime.
