Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest winners include returning favorite

The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association was held at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Featured vendors included Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering, Archer’s Tavern Centerville, JA’s & Sweet-umms, Nick’s Restaurant, Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen, Romer’s, Pies & Pints Pizzeria, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kahuna Grindz, Rolling Indulgence, El Meson and WingTime. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
6 minutes ago

The results are in from the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest held July 9 at the Fraze Pavilion. 🍗🐔

A panel of judges voted for the Best Wing, Best Sauce, Best Boneless, Best Side, Best Dessert, Hottest Wing and Best Decorated Booth.

ExplorePHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion?

Here are the winners:

Best Wing: Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering for their smoked wings

Best Sauce: Rolling Indulgence for their Carolina sauce

Best Boneless: Romer’s

Best Side: JA’s & Sweet-umms for their collard greens

Best Dessert: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen and The Cookieologist for their cornbread cookie

Hottest Wing: Nick’s Restaurant for their Sweet Hot Damn sauce

Best Decorated Booth: Pies and Pints Pizzeria

ExploreDayton Burger Week starts today with discounts at area restaurants

The People’s Choice Award for Best Damn Wing went to Nick’s Restaurant for the 11th time.

“Congratulations to all our winners and all the trucks and restaurants who participated,” the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said in a post on their Facebook page.

Other vendors at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest included Archers Tavern Centerville, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kahuna Grindz, El Meson and WingTime.

