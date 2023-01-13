Killer Brownie releases Cincinnati Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals and The Killer Brownie Company have released a new Bengals striped packaging in advance of the team’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
According to a press release, Killer Brownie gifts are now available with an exclusive Bengals sleeve, while supplies last. Bengals fans can get their hands on these specialty boxes at select retailers or online.
“One of the best ways our partners can connect with Bengals fans is to leverage our marks and logos on products at retail,” said Ryan Holmes, Bengals director of corporate partnerships. “We are excited to see Killer Brownie’s packaging come to fruition and expect our fans will love both the product and the packaging.”
The Killer Brownie Company, a Miamisburg-based bakery, announced last November they formed a multi-year partnership making Killer Brownie the official brownie of the Cincinnati Bengals. Killer Brownie products are available at concession stands throughout the stadium.
“As lifelong Bengals fans, we are thrilled for this partnership with the Brown family and the Bengals,” said the Mayne Family, owners of The Killer Brownie Company and Dorothy Lane Market. “Our family is passionate about making our fans and friends happy with our indulgent Killer Brownie lineup that’s led by our signature Original Killer Brownie — a triple-layer gourmet treat that we craft with a velvety caramel swirled between fudge brownies loaded with pecans.”
For more than 40 years, Killer Brownie has been crafting its gourmet brownies, which contain layers in a variety of flavors. Killer Brownies are sold at 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Panama and Puerto Rico, officials previously told this news outlet.
“We are so honored and proud to see our brands alongside a great team that shares our values,” the Mayne Family said.
About the Author