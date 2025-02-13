Kings Island gives update on newest ride attraction

By Alex Cutler
2 hours ago
Warren County amusement park Kings Island continues to give its passholders and visitors an update on the construction of its newest attractions. The latest is on the dueling water coaster RiverRacers.

Pieces of the ride’s fiberglass track have started to arrive at the park and are currently located in its parking lot. Once all the shipments have been delivered, the park will begin construction on the slide’s track.

The attraction is an installation of Whitewater West’s “Dueling Master Blaster” slide model. Guests will race through its layout in two-person tubes, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

RiverRacers is not the only addition coming to Kings Island’s Soak City water park, as a new children’s play area is also set to arrive this summer.

Splash River Junction will feature a new wading pool and seven children’s slides, which are also set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will open to guests May 24.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin. Soak City set to open May 24.

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: www.visitkingsisland.com

