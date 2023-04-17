Kona Ice to offer free shaved ice on Tax Day

BreakingNews
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

As National Tax Day quickly approaches, Kona Ice trucks are going out into the Dayton area offering free shaved ice.

“National Tax Day can be a stressful day. No one wants to worry about deadlines and payments. So we at Kona Ice are going to make your day as relaxing as possible — we’re turning Tax Day into Chill Out Day,” Kona Ice’s website said. “Swing by your local Kona Ice truck and receive a FREE Kona Ice! Save your hard-earned money, eat some delicious shaved ice, and take the tropical escape you deserve.”

Kona Ice trucks will be at the following locations and times on Tuesday, April 18:

  • 221 N. Main St. in Centerville, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a company press release, “National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one small yet powerful way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces.”

For more information or to find additional Kona Ice truck locations, visit www.kona-ice.com/chilloutday.

If you are a local business or food vendor with a tax day deal, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com with details.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

