Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began

By Natalie Jones
40 minutes ago

The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.

Upcoming events include a wine dinner on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. featuring the Golden Lamb’s culinary team partnering with Daou Vineyards. There will also be a Dinner with History event in April centered on Charles Dickens.

Since 1803, the Golden Lamb has been a gathering place for the community and guests.

In addition to being Ohio’s oldest inn, the Golden Lamb is the Buckeye State’s oldest continuously operating business. In 2020, The Golden Lamb was named one of the five “Best Classic Restaurants” in Ohio by Food & Wine magazine.

If you’ve never been to the Golden Lamb, its heritage is displayed throughout the building, including its fourth-floor museum rooms.

For more information on events at the Golden Lamb, visit www.goldenlamb.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

