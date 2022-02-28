Hamburger icon
Legendary progressive rock icon to play Schuster

Alan Parsons. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 44 minutes ago

The Alan Parsons Live Project will perform Tuesday, April 26 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

Dubbed the “sonic master of progressive rock,” the London-born, Grammy-winning Parsons, an icon in the music industry as an engineer, musician and producer, landed a job at the famous Abbey Road Studios at age 19. He worked as assistant engineer on The Beatles’ last two albums, “Abbey Road” (1969) and “Let it Be” (1970). His status grew as engineer of Pink Floyd’s classic 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” He also produced the debut album of Ambrosia in 1975

Also in 1975, he met Eric Woolfson, who joined him as a songwriting and performing partner to form what became known as The Alan Parsons Project. The APP’s 1976 debut album, “Tales of Mystery And Imagination, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, paved the way for a signing to Clive Davis’ newly launched Arista label. A string of hit albums followed including “I Robot” (1977), “Pyramid” (1978), “The Turn of a Friendly Card” (1980) and many more.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$120. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org/alan-parsons-live-project, contact the Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or email tickets@daytonliveorg.

The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

