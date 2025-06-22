Local author and HR professional rethinks workplace culture with new book

The book was self-published May 13.

Explore DIY indie authors to give reading at Blind Rage Records

Defying conventional categorization as a memoir, professional guide, and a development resource, “Book of YES” flips the idea that traditional HR handbooks must serve as books of no: ones that focus on what not to do rather than on the affirmative possibilities. The book blends personal transformation with innovative workplace culture strategies to revolutionize how businesses connect with employees.

It argues compassion over negative language, serving as a salve for some toxic workplace cultures. It’s proactivity over reactivity, a positive disruption to rigid norms.

“We live in a world that is very much no,” Rastikis said. “Business leaders, HR people, employment lawyers, they’re influencers. If you’re in a position of authority, you can be an example of how to make the world a better place by your language and how you treat people.”

The Xenia native has a different philosophy than many of her peers, making most of her connections through word of mouth. She’s the kind of consultant who tells clients what they need, not necessarily what they want to hear. But she knows change is hard, and some people don’t like change. So even if an overhaul of an HR handbook is out of the question, she argues that merely rethinking words — like “loss of employment” over “termination,” for example — can start a company in a more positive direction.

Throughout “Book of YES,” Rastikis — Erin Henry at the time of many of the book’s anecdotes — tracks her professional relationship with a client named Tom and his Dayton company, ManCo Property Services. Erin was a consultant with ManCo while developing its corporate employee handbook — a book of yes. But a conflict of interest arose when the two developed something more than just the handbook.

Sharing a love of music, motorcycles, and an attraction toward each other, Erin and Tom broke professional ties and pursued a romantic relationship instead. Tom Rastikis and Erin Henry eventually wed.

Navigating that chemistry as a memoirist while weaving the human resources elements throughout “Book of YES,” Rastikis punctuates the experiences at the end of each chapter with a “Knowledge Nugget” summation, with takeaways and wisdom.

The first Knowledge Nugget? Never underestimate the impact of people you encounter on your life’s journey.

Brief chats, elevator rides, professional relationships… any one of these experiences could be the catalyst for something later on in your life, whether that’s clear in the moment or not. Tom was part of the impetus for Erin writing the book, calling him “by far the most Zen person” she’s ever met. Although it was not her first book idea — that one is shelved for now — “Book of YES” may not exist in this timeline without Erin saying “yes” to Tom.

Paralleling the Erin/Tom story with that of an ordinarily mundane topic of the employee handbook, “Book of YES” resonates with more than just HR professionals, but anyone looking to see the positivity through life’s possibilities by doing “the next right thing.”

“We can do better as a profession,” Rastikis said. “We can change this, we can shift our way of thinking to become better versions of ourselves... not just on the job, but off the job. I hope whether people are in HR or not that they think about themselves, and the world, a little differently.”

Erin (Henry) Rastikis’ “Book of YES: A Human Resources Love Story That Transformed Lives” is available in paperback, e-book, and on Audible.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.