Local diaper drive this week will support families struggling to purchase necessity

“Last year’s Mother’s Day Community Diaper Drive collected almost 12,000 diapers!” said Thomas. " Our goal this year is 18,000 diapers.”

According to the National Diaper Bank, one in two families struggle with diaper need. This need forces families to cut back on other essentials. Twenty-eight percent of these families said they skipped meals.

A quarter of the families with diaper need had to miss work or school because they did not have adequate diapers to drop their children off at daycare.

Babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks, like diaper rash and urinary tract infections.

Federal Assistance Programs such as SNAP and WIC are nutrition programs and do not help with purchasing diapers. The only program that can be used for diapers is Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, which also has to cover expenses such as heat, electric and water bills, rent, clothing, and transportation, leaving little for diapers.

Only 23% of families living below the Federal Poverty level receive TANF.

How they are distributed

The diapers you donate are distributed through more than 42 partner agencies that include various food pantries, schools and other health organizations. Among them are: Springfield City Schools, Kettering Fairmont High School, Feeding Friends Food Pantry, Fairborn FISH, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center, House of Bread, First Dawn Food Pantry, Threads of Miamisburg, Catholic Social Services, Elizabeth New Life Center, Dayton Women’s Center, Ebenezer Health Center and Wright Patterson Air Force Base Airmen’s Attic.

“Within four years, DDD has distributed enough diapers for thousands of families,” said Maggie Schneemann, the group’s executive director. “The need for diapers among low-income families continues to grow. As long as DDD has the resources and support through monetary donations and diaper drives from the community, we will continue to keep babies in clean, dry diapers.”

Schneemann said diaper need is a hidden crisis that affects thousands of families in the Miami Valley.

“At Dayton Diaper Depot, we believe no parent should have to choose between buying diapers and putting food on the table. We are a volunteer organization dedicated to bridging the gap with dignity and compassion.”

How to donate diapers

You’ll see collection barrels at these 16 locations in the area: Top of the Hill Preschool (155 E. Thruston Blvd., Oakwood); Village Peddler (50 N. Miami St., A, West Milton); Angel’s Heaven (11 N. Mmiami St., West Milton); My Favorite Muffin (175 E. Alex-Bell Rd.#216, Centerville); Kettering YMCA (4545 Marshall Rd., Kettering); David’s Church (170 W. David Rd.); Jacqui’s Hair Salon (4085 Marshall Rd.);XPlorations (242 N. Main St., Centerville); Bock Family Brewing (8150 Washington Village Dr., Centerville); Elevate Esthetics (24 E. Frankllin St., Centerville); Woodbourne Gallery (6060 Far Hills, Centerville) Code Credit Union (355 W. Monument, Dayton and 415 W. National Rd., Englewood);St. Leonard Faith Community (8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville) The Dayton Foundation (1401 S. Main St., #100) and Coffman YMCA Springboro (88 Remick Blvd., Springboro).

Other ways to donate

Both Code Credit Union locations will have the barrels until the end of May

You can make cash donations at daytondiaperdepot.org

After May 10, you can drop off donations at Dayton Diaper Depot at 2175 Leiter Road, Miamisburg.

Dayton Diaper Depot depends on donations of diapers and money as well as volunteers. The organization is always looking for people, groups, businesses, anyone who would like to host a diaper drive.

“Please let us know and we would supply the barrel, and any other help you need. After your diaper drive, you could help us wrap the diapers to prepare them for distribution. We would help with that as well.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.