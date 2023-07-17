Lock 27 Brewing′s latest collab with Bill’s Donut Shop ‘really successful’

Lock 27 Brewing has collaborated again with Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to create a blonde ale inspired by its blueberry cake donut.

“After the success of our pastry stout last Thanksgiving, our teams both decided mimicking the blueberry cake donut would be the perfect way to bring a donut beer into the middle of the summer,” said Colin Barnhart, product manager for Lock 27 Brewing.

The team at Lock 27 Brewing knew they wanted to create an approachable, fruity beer for the summer, which led them straight to Bill’s blueberry cake donut. The brewery used ingredients from Bill’s blueberry cake mix, blueberry bits and bakers mix to create the 5.4% blonde ale.

The brewery celebrated the release of the Bill’s Donut Shop Blueberry Blond Ale on July 15 with a launch party at its Centerville Brewpub and Dayton Taproom.

Explore 3 new breweries in Dayton area to try this summer

Barnhart described the launch as “really successful.”

He told Dayton.com Monday the blonde ale is sold out at both of their locations, but it should still be available at various wholesale retailers either on tap or in cans. Below is a list of the brewery’s retail partners:

Bars and restaurants:

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Geez Bar and Grill

Dorothy Lane Market Washington Square

Archers Centerville

Archers Kettering

Rip Rap Roadhouse

571 Draft House

Kings Table

Bunkers

Rays Wine and Spirits

Retailers with packaged cans:

Dorothy Lane Market Washington Square

Dorothy Lane Market Springboro

Dorothy Lane Market Oakwood

Arrow Wine & Spirits Oakwood

Arrow Wine & Spirits Centerville

Centerville Liquor and Wine

The Market

Fresh Thyme Market Beavercreek

Miami Valley Wine and Spirits

Rays Wine and Spirits

Halls Carryout

Speedzone

Corner Store (Columbus)

Lock 27 Brewing hopes to continue to partner with Bill’s Donut Shop. They will seek to highlight an approachable beer style in the summer and a more exclusive batch around Thanksgiving featuring a darker beer with a bold flavor profile, Barnhart said.

“They’re just so great to work with in terms of using their ingredients,” Barnhart said. “We went through another round of testing to do this Blueberry Blonde Ale and we were able to go through the entire process with them to fully replicate a donut they’ve been making for 50, 60 years.”

Lock 27 Brewing is located at 329 E. First St. in Dayton and 1035 S. Main St. in Centerville. For more information, visit www.lock27brewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.