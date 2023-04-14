Lunafest champions women filmmakers at The Neon

A celebration of women filmmakers is coming to the screens of The Neon in downtown Dayton Sunday, April 16 with the return of Lunafest.
The annual film festival highlights the work of women in the industry and also raises awareness for women’s issues. This year’s local run in Dayton is sponsored by the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, a feminist organization with a mission to challenge sexism, racism, classism, ageism, homophobia and poverty, among other issues.
“Lunafest believes that sharing diverse perspectives can spark conversation, connection, and change,” organizers said. “In a span of 90 minutes, these films tackle universal themes of friendship, bravery and community — while also breaking down barriers and celebrating the importance of finding joy.”
Tickets for the film festival are $10 and can be purchased online by visiting https://7270.formovietickets.com/. All proceeds benefit Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports filmmaking by women that produce social change, and the reproductive rights coalition, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom.
Over 175 women filmmakers have been spotlighted across 2,900 screenings since the festivals inception in 2001. Lunafest has also raised over $7 million for the benefiting local and national nonprofit organizations in the past 22 years.
Attendees of the film festival will have the opportunity to sign a petition before and after the screening to put reproductive freedom on Ohio’s general election ballot in November. The Dayton Reproductive Alliance and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom have been working together to collect signatures for the ballot initiative.
HOW TO GO
What: Lunafest
When: Sunday, April 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: Visit https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/in-person-dayton-womens-rights-alliance-041623.
