MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Daybreak celebrates 50 years helping local young people in need

“For 50 years, Daybreak has been a beacon of hope for young people experiencing housing insecurity in Dayton,” said CEO Alisha Murray. “We have adapted, expanded and remained steadfast in our mission to provide shelter, stability and support. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to serving those who need us most —because every young person deserves safety, opportunity, and a place to call home.”

What’s ahead

Daybreak’s Gina Soldano-Herrle said the need for services is greater than ever, with 33% of Daybreak youth facing severe mental health challenges and an increasing demand for long-term support. “Additionally, proposed federal budget cuts threaten crucial funding that keeps young people in safe, stable housing,” she said. “Whether you lend your voice by advocating for policies that protect vulnerable youth, spread awareness in your community, or make a financial contribution—your support changes lives.”

So do the donations from our “Make a Difference” readers over many years. Daybreak’s Emergency Youth Shelter and onsite transitional housing apartments are open all the time.

“Hundreds of Dayton’s youth rely on these services each year and donations from community members ensure we stay open,” said Soldano-Herrle. “Regular donations also enable us to provide onsite mental health services, daily free breakfast and lunch, employment programming, and more.”

Here’s what they need:

Blank canvases

Acrylic paint

Hygiene Kits (shampoo, soap, washcloth, toothbrush/paste)

Deodorant

Mouthwash

Chapstick/Lip Balm

Lotion

Combs/Hairbrushes

Nail Care Kits

Body Sprays

Towels/Washcloths

Laundry Baskets

Belts

Sleeping Bags

Umbrellas/Ponchos

Wallets

Underwear (xs-3xl)

Bras (new)

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap

Cleaning supplies

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Pillows

Diapers (especially size 4,5,6)

Sweatpants/Casual wear (xs-3xl)

Pots

Pans

Silverware

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Kitchen and Bathroom Trash cans

Shower Curtains and Rings

Toilet Cleaning Kits

Donations can be dropped off anytime at the security desk, 605 S Patterson Blvd. If you have a large number of items to drop off, please coordinate a day and time with Associate Director of Development, Travis Rindler, at (937) 395-4600 ext. 805.

The Amazon Wish List is the best place to find an up-to-date list of what’s needed.

Other ways to help

“Daybreak Open House: Celebrating 50 Years!” will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 24 at 701 S Patterson Blvd. Food and refreshments provided.

Follow Daybreak on social media or join the email list to stay in the loop.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.