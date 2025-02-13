MAKE A DIFFERENCE: How to help those dealing with substance abuse

“Emerge is creating a recovery ecosystem where all of the programming and support necessary for success in long-term recovery are on one campus,” said CEO Rachel Huffman. “This innovative model harnesses the collaborative efforts of businesses, the judicial system, faith communities, and clinical services to best support the needs of our clients.”

Current services include mental health and substance use disorder outpatient services for men and women, 30-day inpatient treatment program for men and a long-term recovery housing program for men. Emerge also offers on site GED classes, job readiness programs, and access to certification programs in HVAC and plumbing through an onsite trades school.

With initial programming launched in 2023, Emerge has supported nearly 500 individuals from 16 counties of Ohio, with the majority coming from Greene and Montgomery counties.

Huffman said that there’s been an increase in transporting men from jails as well as an intentional outreach to those experiencing homelessness. “These men come to use with very little, so there is a greater need for clothing and hygiene items,” she said.

Here’s what they need:

Gently used clothing for men including jackets, hats, gloves, hoodies, sweatpants, shirts, athletic shorts, and t-shirts

Gently used sporting goods including basketballs, soccer balls, footballs, frisbees, fishing poles

Gently used tools for residents enrolled in certification programs such as tape measures, pipe and crescent wrenches, hammers, needle nose pliers

Nail clippers, combs and brushes

Men’s deodorant and body wash

1- or 2-ounce individual hand sanitizer

Full body no rinse wipes

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors

Socks and underwear

Laundry detergent, toilet paper, garbage bags

Nonperishable snacks including granola bars, cereal, crackers, peanut butter

Ground coffee

Other wish list items can be found at: https://bit.ly/49ynDrY

Donations of needed ‘wish list’ items can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative, 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia. (It’s the former Greene County Career Center. Park at the main entrance and enter Door No. 1.)

For more information or to arrange a drop-off time, contact Elaine Bonner at (937) 974-6120.

Other ways to help:

You can support the work of Emerge by utilizing the services of the organization’s onsite and community business partners who serve as recovery-friendly workplaces and financially support the mission. These businesses include Arise Cafe, Digital Watchman, Five Star Home Services,, SB III Fire Suppression, The Pitt Stop and Van Martin Roofing.

To utilize the services of Emerge, individuals can schedule an assessment by calling (937) 272-4925 or visit www.emergerecoverytrade.com. Emerge serves all 88 counties of Ohio.

To learn how you can further support Emerge, visit www.emergerecoverytrade.com or contact Elaine Bonner, Director of Philanthropy at (937) 974-.6120.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.