MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Nonprofit provides Care Kits to those staying in hospitals overnight

Leslie arrived at the hospital with nothing but “a wallet, a purse and a diaper bag” and realized that there must be others facing the same dilemma: an unexpected overnight stay. That experience led her to create an organization which provides needed support for families admitted to the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units of Dayton Children’s, Kettering Medical Center, and Miami Valley Hospital.

The folks at Helping Hands believe that family members struggling with a child’s illness are under tremendous stress and in need of comfort. The hope is that providing them with a few essentials and a personal note at a difficult time will allow them to focus on their child’s recovery.

The Kits contain travel sized personal care items as well as a hospital cafeteria voucher and a handmade get well card. Over the years, HHoD has donated over 15,000 Kits to families experiencing an emergency overnight hospital stay.

The organization is run by a board of volunteers and is aided in its mission by community groups who assist in holding product drives, assembling the Kits, and make homemade get well cards,” said the group’s vice president Stephanie Ferra.

“This year, volunteer groups have included the Dayton Metro Library staff, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, University of Dayton’s Delta Sigma Pi (business fraternity) and Alpha Delta Kappa sorority (women in education).”

One example of service has come from Kindergarten through sixth grade students in Oakwood City Schools’ South Connection students who have been offering year-long support by creating get well cards for the Care Kits.

“We print a variety of premade cards that students can choose from and then decorate as they want,” said Katie Smith, South Connection program manager. “Some of our students create their own homemade cards and take great pride in designing and coloring them.”

Smith reports that the students often ask if they can make more cards and have embraced this project and made it their own.

“It is an honor to partner with Helping Hands of Dayton,” she said. “It makes my heart happy to see my students actively choose to make these cards to bring joy to others.”

Here’s what they can use:

Travel sized facial tissues

Travel sized deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Travel sized hand lotion

Pens

Small notepads (3x3)

Homemade Get Well Cards.

Your donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at Summit Industries, 4545 Gateway Circle, Kettering.

Other ways to help

Volunteer groups are invited to create get well cards for the Care Kits.

Financial donations are always appreciated and go towards the purchase of hospital food vouchers and/or Care Kits products. Donations can be mailed to Helping Hands of Dayton ℅ Leslie Cayot, 7209 Green Ash Ct., Dayton, OH 45459.

To learn more about HHoD and how you can support its mission you can visit HelpingHandsDayton.com.

Need a piano?

If your organization could use a piano, please let me know!

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed