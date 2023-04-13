Market, music and murals at Front Street Art Jam in downtown Dayton

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Mang also noted street artists from Columbus as well as Dayton will work on the live mural paintings.

“We have a big wall in our in our courtyard, and it’s completely whitewashed,” Mang said. “This will be the second year in a row that these artists are back putting up new, fresh murals, and everybody will get to really see them at work during the event.”

“We are really excited this year to have our friends from Levitt Pavilion, Boonshoft, Dayton Society of Artists and a couple of others out to celebrate the day with us,” Mang added. “We’re able to make it a hands-on event and really engage the community as they’re here shopping and exploring art and such.”

Food trucks will serve the festival with food, beer and treats. Gionino’s Pizzeria Huffman, The Forking Pierogi, The Rolling Oasis, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Frios Gourmet Pops! will assemble a food court for the street fair, and a beer garden will be set up with craft beer from Half Baked Brew.

The Art Jam starts at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. rain or shine.

HOW TO GO

What: Front Street Art Jam

When: Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

More Information: Visit https://frontstreet.art/pages/front-street-art-jam.