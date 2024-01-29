Meet two pups from Humane Society of Greater Dayton competing in Puppy Bowl XX

This will be the second year two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton are participating in the Puppy Bowl. This year, the pups, Cookie and Gracie, are competing on opposite teams.

Cookie, a female Siberian husky/American pit bull terrier mix, was four months old when she competed on Team Ruff. She is now seven months old. Cookie was adopted in August after her and her four siblings were surrendered by their owner and came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton from one of their rescue partners.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Despite facing challenges like a severe flea infestation and coccidia, we were able to provide both Cookie and her siblings with the necessary treatment and care they needed to thrive,” said Jessica “JJ” Garringer, marketing and PR manager for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Cookie is now owned by Tyler Hassink of Dayton. He said he and his girlfriend wanted another dog and found Cookie at an event in Miamisburg. They fell in love with her warm and welcoming energy.

Hassink said he grew up watching the Puppy Bowl, so knowing there was a chance for her to participate in it was very exciting.

At home, Cookie is energetic and loving. During the recent snowfall, the husky side of her really showed with her love of chasing snowballs and eating snow, Hassink said.

Gracie, a female American pit bull terrier/Australian cattle dog mix, was five months old when she competed on Team Fluff. She is now eight months old. Gracie was adopted in August after she came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton from one of their partner agencies that was bursting at the seams.

“Gracie, along with her five siblings, initially came to the shelter as strays, but thanks to our partnership they were able to transfer them to us so that we could find them their forever homes,” Garringer said.

Gracie is now owned by Kyle Nickell of West Carrollton. Nickell said he wasn’t necessarily looking to adopt a dog, but they just connected. He said he knew she had been nominated for the puppy bowl when he adopted her, but didn’t expect her to be picked.

At home, Gracie is an extremely energetic dog, Nickell said.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton submitted a total of six puppies for the Puppy Bowl. Three were selected, but only two chose to go, Garringer said.

The nonprofit organization submits puppies with big personalities, said president and CEO Brian Weltge. They also submit those that have unique features or characteristics that make them standout.

“It’s fun exposure for shelters across the country,” Weltge said. “It’s really exciting to represent Dayton and put us on the national map with those puppies that are so much fun.”

His favorite part of the Puppy Bowl is listening to the announcer talk about each pup’s personality and the plays that each one is trying to go for.

The Puppy Bowl highlights animals in rescues and shelters across the country who are looking for their forever homes. The matchup will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+. For more information about the Puppy Bowl or to see the full lineup of pups, visit www.discovery.com/shows/puppy-bowl.