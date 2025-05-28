‘MJ,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Chicago’ among shows to see across Dayton region in June

June 4-15, Human Race Theatre Company

This local premiere by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Purpose”) concerns a close-knit group of former high school classmates — once known as the “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group” — reuniting on the eve of their 20th high school reunion. Patrons are advised the play is rated R.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $23-$54. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase

June 5, Dayton Live

The 2025 Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase, honoring the achievements of the 2024-25 school year, will feature 450 student performers and representatives across the Dayton region. Lynn Dauterman of Kettering Fairmont High School and Griffin Greear of Oakwood High School will represent the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards at the 2025 Jimmy Awards in New York City.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $18-$23. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond

June 7, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Cleveland native and Tony and Grammy Award-nominated pianist/vocalist Michael Cavanaugh (“Movin’ Out”) is a familiar face to the area for his tribute to Billy Joel. He’s back for a Dayton Philharmonic SuperPops concert saluting a trio of legendary singer/songwriters that gave us such timeless tunes as “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Fire and Rain” and “Sweet Caroline.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $14-$122. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony”

June 13-14, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Organist Grant Wareham will be spotlighted on this Dayton Philharmonic Masterworks Series presentation highlighting Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 In C Minor, Op. 78, also known as the “Organ Symphony.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $6-$112. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The Wild Women of Winedale”

June 13-22, Young at Heart Players

The Young at Heart Players celebrates its 25th anniversary with Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten’s funny, touching comedy about three feisty, fun-loving women at crossroads in their lives — Fanny and Willa, the Wild sisters of Winedale, Va., and their quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $12-$15. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Cash or check only. Open seating. For reservations or additional information, contact Fran Pesch at (937) 654-0400 or visit youngatheartplayers.com.

“Macbeth”

June 19-28, Gem City Groundlings

Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest professional theater company, will debut with Shakespeare’s classic tragedy at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts (29 Creative Way) and Levitt Pavilion (134 S. Main St). Co-founder Andrew Mitakides will star in the title role opposite Bess Kaye as Lady Macbeth.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$25. Visit gemcitygroundlings.com.

“CoLab II”

June 20-21, Dayton Dance Initiative

Dayton Dance Initiative, now in its seventh season, returns with “CoLab II.” Organizers describe the event as a “fusion of Dayton’s most vibrant multidisciplinary artists, coming together to ignite the stage with six brand-new, original dance works featuring live and original music, costume design, film, creative non-fiction, dramaturgy and more.” The lineup includes dancers, choreographers and artists from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2, Wright State University, Cincinnati Ballet Academy and the University of Dayton among others.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets start at $40. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The Understudy”

June 20-29, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Kenwood native Theresa Rebeck’s comedy concerns Franz Kafka’s undiscovered masterpiece being rehearsed. In this three-person tale, Roxanne “finds her professional and personal life colliding when Harry, a journeyman actor and her ex-fiancé, is cast as the understudy to Jake, a mid-tier action star yearning for legitimacy.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sunday at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd. $18-$20. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

“MJ: The Musical”

June 24-29, Dayton Live

The local premiere of this electrifying musical filled with hits such as “Thriller,” “Human Nature,” “Smooth Criminal” and “I’ll Be There” is centered around the making of the pop icon’s 1992 “Dangerous World Tour.” Director Christopher Wheeldon’s Tony Award-winning choreography is simply incredible. Do not miss this show.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $57-$219. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Chicago”

June 26-29, TheatreLab Dayton

Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb and John Kander’s sexy, funny and timely musical about Chicago’s notorious murderesses – vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart –includes “And All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “We Both Reached For The Gun” and “Razzle Dazzle.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Northmont Community Auditorium, 4916 National Road, Clayton. $16.78-$52.82. Visit theatrelabdayton.org.