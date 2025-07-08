Montgomery County Fair food: We checked out what it has to offer

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

New concessions this year include:

Elefant Espresso (espresso, coffee, hot chocolate, bagels and macaroons)

DugeDeez Mobile Kitchen (waffles and fruit, banana pudding waffles and ice cream)

Whit’s Frozen Custard (pre-scooped custard cups, chocolate dipped bananas, frozen cookies with custard in between and Milton’s donut custard sandwich)

Rob Ullery and his wife, Lorrie, of Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream are one of many returning vendors.

“My dad retired from a full-time job and he wanted something else to do besides farming,” Ullery said. “He had a hit-and-miss engine and saw someone else doing it, so he started doing it.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ullery’s makes ice cream the old-fashioned way — using salt and ice. It takes about 30 minutes to make two, five-gallon cans. They’re expecting to go through about 500 gallons this week.

Fairgoers love the chocolate shakes, but Ullery’s offers a variety of hand-scooped flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry red raspberry, butter pecan and peanut butter. Scoops can be served in a cup or homemade waffle cones/bowls. They also offer hot fudge sundaes or root beer floats.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream is a family affair with Ullery’s sister, Rhonda Kramer, and her husband, Joe, at the Clark and Greene County fairs, and Ullery’s brother, Rod, and his wife, Tammy, operating throughout Indiana with a trailer and brick-and-mortar shop.

Right beside Ullery’s is Pennsylvania Dutch by Rismiller Concessions serving funnel cakes, elephant ears, sugar waffles and deep fried Oreos.

Supervisor David Denney, who has been serving fair food for 10 years, said his favorite part of the fair is the people.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He started in the concession business when he was pretty young, but quit to build cell towers. Denney returned to the food industry because he enjoyed being around and meeting different people.

He now works with his son, Gabriel, and cousin, Jackie White, in the concession stand.

Teaya Martin, the soon-to-be owner of Potato Tornado Gals & More, agreed that the people are the best part of fair.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I’ve been next to these people since day one here,” Martin said.

Favorites at Potato Tornado Gals & More include the ribbon fries, otherwise known as a “hot mess on a plate,” featuring cheese, chili, ranch, sour cream and real bacon. Customers also love the tornadoes, which is essentially a potato on a stick.

Martin said they probably go through about 300 pounds of potatoes on a good day.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Another returning favorite is Grumpy’s BBQ with butterfly pork chops.

Jamie Henry, has owned the food trailer with her mom, Kim Blackford, since 2017 after working on other trailers throughout the years.

Grumpy’s BBQ also offers pulled pork, beef brisket, loaded baked potatoes, tacos and nachos.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Other vendors that are returning include:

Amy’s MeltBar (specialty grilled cheese sandwiches)

Bowman’s Concessions (Texas tenderloins, steak burgers and lemonade)

C.W. Concessions (butter crust pizza, breadsticks, meatball subs and spaghetti dinners)

Chopp Box LLC (hibachi, rice and chipotle bowls)

Cole’s Concessions (cotton candy, caramel apples, popcorn, taffy, nachos and corndogs)

G & G Concessions (fried veggies, blooming onions and corndogs)

Good Golly Miss Mollys (chicken salad sandwiches, chicken and dumplings, mac and cheese and burgers)

Grandma’s BBQ (ribs, chicken and fish)

Hilltop Concessions (breakfast, hot shots and open-faced sandwiches)

Kold Fusion LLC (tropical shaved ice)

Li Concessions (bubble tea, iced coffee, milkshakes, sweet tea and hand-dipped ice cream)

Mobile Family Café (Philly steak or chicken, Philly fries, burgers and hotdogs)

New Orleans Grill (chicken and rice)

Old Skool Concessions (lemonade shake-ups, iced tea, tacos, burritos, nachos and taco salads)

Philly Pretzel Factory (pretzels)

Frontline Coffee (coffee, signature drinks and frozen hot chocolate)

Fatty Daddyz Finger Foods (burgers, cheese curds, chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches)

Explore Great Dayton Food Truck Rally this weekend will have more than 50 vendors

Southern Fried and Sides (fried chicken, fish, mac and cheese and green beans)

Stevens Concessions (soft frozen lemonade)

Tipsy Hog (pulled pork, grilled chicken, mac and cheese, pork chops)

Wymer’s Itallian Ice (Italian ice and Dole Whip)

MORE DETAILS

The Montgomery County Fair runs noon to 10 p.m. now through July 12.

Admission is $10 Sunday through Thursday and before 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday is $15. Children six and younger are free with a paying adult.

For more information or to purchase a fair pass online, visit montcofair.com.