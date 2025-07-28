More than 15 groups from SW Ohio will gather at Yellow Cab Tavern in effort to strengthen community

More than 15 mutual aid groups from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus will gather to foster future collaboration and show locals how they can get involved.

Participating organizations — spanning causes from racial justice and harm reduction to tenant rights and immigrant support — include Dayton Anti-Racist Network, Dayton Community Bail Fund, Start Today Harm Reduction, Inclusive Fairborn, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Dayton United for Human Rights, South Park Cat Care Collective, Miami Valley Immigration Coalition, Dayton Tenant Union, LGBTQ+ Healthcare Alliance and Greater Dayton Peace Coalition.

There will be live performances from Paige Beller, DJ Tonic and Jess Lamb & The Factory. A clothing swap is also planned for the event, with remaining items donated to those in need.

Gem City Action was formed in response to Ohio’s 2023 Issue 1: the Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative. Since then, the group has evolved into a platform for inclusive advocacy, community empowerment, and mutual support across Dayton.

The Community Action Mixer is the first of its kind for the group, though it has hosted other events, including potlucks, an event called See Us! for Transgender Day of Visibility, and a screening of the documentary “OUTCRY: Alchemists of Rage” for Art in Democracy.

“Right now, we can’t count on others to take care of us. It’s more about us coming together and taking care of each other,” said Rosie Keating, one of the volunteers with Gem City Action. “We just want to bring people together, make sure they’re supported, and are able to have a healthy, wonderful life.”

Red tape often blocks access to affordable foods, health insurance, and housing. Mutual aid groups aim to cut through that, bringing the help and resources directly to the people who need them.

“It’s very hard to get anything you need nowadays,” Keating said. “The more we can build each other up, the more we can really pull our resources together and help the community.”

Explore DIY indie authors to give reading at Blind Rage Records

When asked what the simplest way to get involved is, Keating said: just go to things.

Shopping locally and attending events, like meetups and mixers… these things can help promote a less fractured society.

“It’s getting back to talking to your neighbors, knowing your neighbors,” Keating said. “If they need help, support them. That’s where we started. I hope that continuing to do this rebuilds that sense of community and understanding that we’re not against each other. We’re all trying to survive this together.”

Mutual aid is a reciprocal support system where people come together to meet each other’s needs, especially when traditional systems fall short. By pooling knowledge and resources, a local mixer like this one offers a glimpse of what’s possible when we unite to build a stronger, more connected community.

HOW TO GO

What: Community Action Mixer

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Website: gemcityaction.org