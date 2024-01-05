Musical treats: Looking ahead to the sounds of early 2024

Speaking of sweet things, rapper Candy Barz is releasing her most ambitious work yet on Jan. 19 through Moves Global. The five-song EP, “Scripted,” features her previous single, “Miss Stress,” which serves as the basis for a concept record and accompanying film. The themes are love, adultery and revenge.

“Left on the Pavement,” the new single from Kyleen Downes, comes out in late January. The previous singles, “Tell Me What I Want To Hear,” and the Isicle remix, were released in 2022.

Rich Reuter will have new music out in the first part of 2024. He has been working with Amber Hargett and also focusing on his solo material. He’s been recording at home for “The Captain 2.” When I spoke to Reuter in November, he said all the basics were done. He only needed to record vocals and a few finishing touches.

Reuter anticipates a first quarter release for the official full-length follow-up to his 2016 album, “The Captain.” He released the topical EP, “Endless Parade,” in February 2022.

On Dec. 30, Jack McComas, director and pastor of Dayton SHOP: a Student House of Prayer, recorded a live album at SHOP’s downtown location. “Under the Oak” will be released in February. McComas’ previous albums are “Anthems from the Outpost, Vol. 1″ (2017) and “Anthems from the Outpost, Vol. 2″ (2018).

Expect a new 7-inch record from the Viceroy Kings in March with two original tunes and a cover of Columbus punks the New Bomb Turks. Like other releases from the punky roots rockers, these songs were recorded by Patrick Himes at Reel Love Recording Company in Dayton.

Safe Money, the Dayton rap duo featuring K. Carter and Tino, will drop its second EP in 2024. A release date hasn’t been announced but I attended an early listening party and can report that fans of the project’s 2021 debut won’t be disappointed with this new offering.

