Napales opens second location in Harrison Twp. with expanded breakfast menu

They had talked about eventually opening it as a restaurant since they were already spending at least two days there prepping for the market.

In addition, they felt like there was a need for breakfast food in the area after a fire destroyed Legacy Pancake House on North Keowee Street.

“If we could take all of our top sellers at the market and then incorporate some amazing breakfast ideas, we could be successful here,” Jen said.

What to expect

Napales Dixie began its soft opening on July 22. A grand opening is planned for Aug. 19.

Customers can expect the same menu as 2nd Street Market, in addition to chicken flautas, a tamale platter and several new breakfast options.

The restaurant now offers breakfast enchiladas, quesadillas and tacos, guacamole toast, omelets, Belgian waffles and French toast. They also have a breakfast special with two eggs, bacon or sausage, fried potato hash and buttered toast. Coffee is available from Poppets Coffee & Tea.

Napales uses local ingredients found at 2nd Street Market such as ground bison from Pencil Bison Ranch or eggs from Carroll Creek Farms.

“We make pretty much everything from scratch,” Santiago said.

Customer favorites include:

Breakfast Bowl (house made tortilla chips, potato hash, scrambled eggs, fajita peppers, salsa, queso, shredded cheese and pico de gallo) $12

Street Tacos (meat or vegetarian tacos with customer’s choice of American, Mexican or Tex-Mex toppings) $5 or less

Pambazo Sandwich (sizzled guajillo dipped bread stuffed with chorizo, potato, lettuce, green salsa, cheese and sour cream) $14

“I put some of the flavors from when I grew up,” Santiago said. “Our chicken is seasoned like whatever my grandma did... Some of the things that I do, I do it like back in the day. That’s why we are different from your regular Mexican place.”

Meet the owners

Santiago grew up Michoacan, Mexico. He came to the United States at 16 years old after his dad, who was a farmer and butcher, had been a citizen here for many years.

He worked at NCR Country Club in Kettering for 14 years before thinking about opening his own spot.

Jen, originally from Lafayette, graduated from Sinclair Community College’s culinary arts and hospitality management program. She met Santiago during an internship at NCR.

She previously managed The Chef Case at 2nd Street Market for several years. Santiago recalled helping out one weekend and discovering a need for a Mexican food spot at the market.

A few months later, that dream became a reality.

Investing and growing their business

They credit 2nd Street Market for preparing them to serve the community. Jen said there is around 3,000-5,000 people that come to the market every week.

Santiago loves the “challenge” of working in the restaurant industry when it comes to a breakfast or lunch rush or coming up with new ideas. Jen loves the people and knowing their customers by name.

Over the years, they’ve learned how to be efficient and organized in a small space.

Economically speaking, Santiago said 2nd Street Market provides them an additional income stream.

“You can’t grow or make your business more successful, or even keep up your business, if you don’t invest in your business,” Santiago said.

His dream is to open a Mexican/Italian restaurant where he can cook with fire.

MORE DETAILS

Napales Dixie is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for dine-in and carryout. Third-party delivery and weekly specials are coming soon.

The business will continue to operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St. in Dayton.

For more information, visit napales.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@napales) or Instagram (@napalesdayton) pages.