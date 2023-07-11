National Slurpee Day: Speedway offering free slurpee drink

Today is National Slurpee Day and with the temperatures headed to the mid-80s, an icy treat is a great idea for cooling down. And it’s even better if the treat is free.
In recognition of National Slurpee Day, Speedway is offering free small slurpees for customers.
“It’s the coolest day of the year! Everyone can celebrate with a FREE small Slurpee® drink. Join the party today only. #SlurpeeDay,” the convenience store chain posted on its Facebook page.
The free slurpee deal at Speedway is good for today, July 11, only.
