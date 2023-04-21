New bar featuring specialty cocktails coming soon to Piqua

“I want it to be a bar that is more cocktails,” Current said. “We will have craft beer and domestics, but we really want to be known for fresh and fruity cocktails and bright and pretty cocktails.”

To make the cocktails fun and eye-catching, Current said some drinks will feature edible flowers or be rimmed with ingredients like icing and sprinkles.

Future menu plans include having bar snacks like popcorn and chips as well as small pizzas.

“It’s going to be a fun atmosphere,” Current said. “It’s very colorful on the inside and I think the drinks are what’s going to make us different from everyone else around here.”

Current, who has five years of bartending experience, said original plans were to open the bar in her hometown of Sidney but updating the preferred space proved too costly. The Piqua space previously housed Z’s Food and Spirits.

The owners have been working on remodeling the 1,200-square-foot space for over a year. Current expects the bar to open by the end of May.

For more information about Liquid Lounge, visit the bar’s Facebook page.