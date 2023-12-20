New bubble tea, coffee shop coming to Huber Heights

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is coming soon to 7665 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights next to Planet Fitness.

The bubble tea and coffee shop features teas, milk teas, smoothies, Italian soda, hot or iced coffee, desserts and Vietnamese snacks. Snacks include Rice Paper Salad, Grilled Egg Cake, Spicy Cheezy Chicken, Egg Roll, Street Style Banh Mi and more, according to the shop’s Facebook page.