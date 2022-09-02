dayton-daily-news logo
X

New crêpe shop opens in Troy

Combined ShapeCaption
Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, features sweet crêpes, pastries, coffee and gelato.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top