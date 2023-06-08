NEW DETAILS: All The Best Delicatessen coming to Washington Twp.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“All the Best is so proud of their ‘borrowing’ of the nation’s best deli ingredients that they are providing a source sheet at their deli counter to tell everyone exactly where ingredients are from, stolen, borrowed or inspired by,” the release stated.

Other notable food items include:

SY Ginsberg (Detroit): Corned Beef, Soft Pastrami, Brisket, Tongue

Vienna Beef (Chicago): Frankfurter, Salami

Acme Fish Company (Brooklyn): Smoked fish, Herring

Herman’s Pickles (Garettsville, Ohio): Pickles

Matzo Project (Brooklyn): Matzo Balls

Rachael Bakes (Dayton): Seven-layer Cake, Cheesecakes

Davis Bakery (Cleveland): Coconut Bars, Tea Cookies

Inspired by 2nd Avenue Deli (New York City): Potato Salad, ColeSlaw, Macaroni Salad, Egg Salad with Mushrooms and Onions, Health Salad

Schear described the new delicatessen in the release as a combination of unusually great food, relentlessly good service and a heavy dose of whimsy.

“Everyone who eats at a deli has preconceived ideas about what the food should taste like, so they are all critics, no matter what we do,” Schear said. “Before they poke fun at us, we decided we would do it ourselves and laugh along with them.”

The deli does not have an opening date to share with the public at this time. For more information about the deli, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.