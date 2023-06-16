BreakingNews
Advisory issued for Buck Creek main beach due to high E. coli levels
New festival featuring beer, barbecue Saturday at Kettering’s Fraze

A brand-new event all about mouth-watering barbecue and ice-cold beer is coming to the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brew-B-Que Fest is a free festival featuring food, music and beer presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) and the Fraze.

As gates open at 3 p.m. The Café Unit will hit the stage, followed by the Eric Jardi Band at 5:30 p.m. and The Temps at 8 p.m.

ExploreSandwich chain opening location in Kettering

Food vendors include:

  • Eddie’s Roasted Corn
  • El Meson
  • The Dayton Barbecue Company
  • Gourmet Grub Shack
  • Ja’s and Sweetummm’s
  • Lil’ Tiki Weenies
  • Lilia’s Outside Cafe
  • Little Boijon Asian Cuisine
  • McNasty’s
  • Pa’s Pork
  • Smokin’ Inferno BBQ and Catering

Festivalgoers can expect authentic barbecue from vendors specializing in ribs, chicken, rib tips, brisket and pulled pork. Other vendors will put their own spin on it with burgers, nachos and quesadillas said Amy Zahora, executive director of the MVRA.

ExploreSNEAK PEEK: A look inside Agave & Rye in Centerville

This new event held at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. will be the perfect place for barbecue and beer lovers alike!

In related news, MVRA is also partnering with Austin Landing Events on Friday, June 16 for Party at The Landing with E5C4P3, a Journey Tribute Band. This event at 10050 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg will feature food trucks, beer and a raffle with prizes such as Luke Bryan tickets, a trip to Florida and Gucci sunglasses. All proceeds will benefit Skylar Kooken Scholarship Fundraiser. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the band will perform at 7 p.m.

