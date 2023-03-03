NEW: Fraze adds iconic acts from the ‘90′s, community events to Kettering lineup

BreakingNews
Man dead after 2-vehicle pedestrian strike in Dayton ID’d
Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion has announced more events for its 2023 season.

I Love the 90′s Tour, a lineup of iconic ‘90′s artists, will be held Saturday, June 10. The roster includes Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool, and Color Me Badd. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Every Morning,” “Fly,” “I Swear” “So Much In Love,” “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor,” “Feel Me Flow,” “Ain’t Going To Hurt Nobody,” “Let Me Clear My Throat” and many more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Cost: $75.50 - Plaza & Orchestra; $45 - Lawn & Terrace. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

The Kettering Block Party will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Kettering Civic Band will perform at 7 p.m. This celebration of community, including exhibits, displays, food and entertainment, is free and open to the public.

Breakfast with The Beatles, presented by 104.7 WTUE-FM, will take place Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. around the fountains in Lincoln Park Civic Commons. Patrons can enjoy special activities. A continental breakfast will be available a la carte. Admission is free and open to the public.

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns Saturday, July 8 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to sampling a variety of chicken wings, local bands will be featured on the Lincoln Park stage.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.

