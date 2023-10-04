New Mexican restaurant opens in Xenia

Don Patron Mexican Grill is opening the doors to its new location at 5 p.m. today at 175 Hospitality Drive in Xenia .

“Xenia has always been a curiosity of mine because I like Xenia,” said owner Everardo Ascencio. “When I first migrated to the U.S. back in 2000, I came to Xenia to work in a Mexican restaurant called El Dorado.”

El Dorado was originally located where Los Mariachis is today. The restaurant eventually moved to the site of Tim Hortons and has since closed.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In Oct. 2021 Don Patron Mexican Grill announced plans to expand to Xenia. Ascencio said many factors contributed to the delay in opening including Covid and finding the right contractors.

Tonight will be a soft opening. Normal business hours will start Thursday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Customer favorites include the Burrito California, Burrito Patron, Arroz con Pollo, Chori Pollo and Fajitas. The restaurant plans to have Taco Tuesday with $1.50 soft or hard, chicken or beef tacos and Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays with $4.50 margaritas and tall beers.

Ascencio came to the U.S. from Jalisco, Mexico at 17 years old to live the “American dream.”Now he’s happily married with four kids and owns both Dayton-area Don Patron restaurants. He opened the Fairborn restaurant at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in 2016. The Xenia restaurant will have the same food and drinks albeita slightly different atmosphere. The new 3,200-square-foot space particularly has more TVs.

Explore Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

Ascencio is looking forward to bringing food, a good atmosphere and a relaxing space to Xenia residents.

“Xenia is a very supportive town, so I’m looking forward to giving some of that back to the area,” Ascencio said.