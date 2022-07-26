Outback Steakhouse could be heading to Centerville

The Centerville Planning Commission is meeting tonight during a work session to consider an application from Vantage LLC, on behalf of Outback Steakhouse, to build a new restaurant near I-675 and Wilmington Pike at Cornerstone North Boulevard.
According to the application, Vantage LLC is requesting to build a new 4,936 square foot Outback Steakhouse restaurant at 5181 Cornerstone North Boulevard.
“The proposed site is the last undeveloped parcel within the Cornerstone Phase III development, hereby known as Villages of Cornerstone,” the application said.
The lot is described in the application as having three public frontages along Wilmington Pike, Village Center Drive and Cornerstone North Boulevard.
Vantage LLC is proposing to build the restaurant on the eastern end of the site where drivers will enter on Cornerstone North Boulevard between the proposed restaurant and Home2 Suites. Site work will include the installation of curb and gutter, proposed utilities, pavement for parking and associated drives, site grading and the construction of the proposed building, the application said.
The application is expected to be heard at the planning commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, August 30.
Vantage LLC will have until Friday, August 9 to resubmit their plans to address items like landscaping, a dumpster enclosure, rooftop mechanicals, etc.
The application for Outback Steakhouse is still in the review process and has not been approved.
Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant with multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.
