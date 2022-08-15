dayton-daily-news logo
X

New restaurant planned at Austin Landing

Combined ShapeCaption
A new restaurant called "The Park Grille & Bar" is coming to Austin Landing in the former spot of Bar 145 and Reset Bar.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top