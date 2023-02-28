NEW: Rose adds Santana, Skid Row and more to summer lineup

Ten-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana will perform Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. His “1001 Rainbows Tour” is expected to include fan favorites from Woodstock to “Supernatural” and beyond.

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring “The Yacht Rock Tour” to Huber Heights on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guests and yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia (”How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me”). Straight No Chaser will release a full-length album, “Yacht On The Rocks,” a collection of yacht rock classics, on June 23.