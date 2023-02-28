NEW: Rose adds Santana, Skid Row and more to summer lineup

BreakingNews
What to Know
By
18 minutes ago

The Rose Music Center at The Heights has added more diverse acts to its summer roster.

Ten-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana will perform Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. His “1001 Rainbows Tour” is expected to include fan favorites from Woodstock to “Supernatural” and beyond.

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring “The Yacht Rock Tour” to Huber Heights on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guests and yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia (”How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me”). Straight No Chaser will release a full-length album, “Yacht On The Rocks,” a collection of yacht rock classics, on June 23.

Rockers Skid Row and Buckcherry co-headline “The Gang’s All Here Tour” Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Skid Row recently released their sixth studio album, “The Gang‘s All Here,” in October 2022. Buckcherry’s 10th studio album is expected to be released in June 2023.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

