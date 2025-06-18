One Lincoln Park to host big reveal of renovations

“Knowing that the property wanted to go through a master plan process, and just thinking, where are we going to be in a year, five year and 10 years, it was a good opportunity for me to use my skill set,” Atwood said.

These renovations are the first phase of the master plan, which will be ongoing during Atwood’s tenure. Molly Blumer, director of business development, just started with the facility three months ago and said that she likes the location and the community around it, which provides a great deal of support.

“It’s in a wonderful location being right next to the Fraze and Lincoln Park,” Blumer said. “So the setting is ideal and location, location, location is important, and I like that the community is putting money back into the building to remain competitive … The market has really exploded as far as the number of senior living communities in Dayton.”

One thing the community has always had is a great chef making delicious recipes at a small bistro. The renovations include a new area for the bistro with up-to-date equipment and a full restaurant menu from which residents can select daily specials. An outdoor dining area has been added as well.

“We do have a full service liquor license, and so we’re able to serve beer and wine and mixed drinks if we want on our property as well,” Atwood said. “And so that’s something that’s part of that bistro and also part of the dining experience.”

Blumer said the bistro addition is probably her favorite part of the renovations. Blumer has a background in hospitality education. She studied hotel restaurant management and learned about kitchen design as a minor.

“When I walk through the new bistro area, I feel like I’m walking through an area that would be featured in a magazine,” Blumer said. I think that the interior decorators and the architects did a wonderful job with the bistro.”

The facility also has transportation services with six cars and one bus that will take residents anywhere they would like to go, whether it’s doctor’s appointments, to a friend’s home or shopping. Atwood said that the transportation services are probably their number one amenity, so they wanted to put some money into them.

“We kind of put transportation front and center,” Atwood said. “We valet park cars for those who still drive … We repositioned them in the front of the building, so it’s very accessible to our residents because it is a big part of what we do.”

The front entrance of the building was completely redesigned to accommodate the transportation services as well as to showcase the concierge, so that anyone who visits the facility will have a great front door experience, whether they are residents, prospective residents or guests.

The outdoor spaces received quite a few upgrades. Atwood said they spent $300,000 on landscaping, and have added a walking path with butterflies, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts as well as a small dog park. The facility does allow residents to have small pets. Atwood said they surveyed the residents and these are the things that they wanted.

“We’re creating a style for one Lincoln Park,” Atwood said. “Kind of moving us forward into the future has been my favorite part. And thinking like who are and what do we want to be in creating that style.”

Some interior spaces have also received upgrades. The hallways have better lighting and apartment designs have been updated. There is a new conference/meeting room that can be used by residents and staff. The office spaces for staff also have been upgraded.

“The style is more contemporary, but not overly modern,” Blumer said. “It’s fresh, it’s brighter, it doesn’t feel dark and traditional anymore. I think that again they nailed it on the head with what the look should be.”

Atwood and Blumer said that the community is invited to the reveal event, including anyone who helped in design and construction, owners, residents, family members and professionals who work in the area. There will be a ribbon-cutting and food cooked by the head chef.

“So people can experience that and just know the commitment that the organization has made into not just the property, but I feel the overall community,” Atwood said. “They’ve been here a long time, almost 40 years, and it’s a kind of recommitment into the community as well.”

One Lincoln Park was also recognized recently by the U.S. News and World Report as the best in independent living and high-performing independent living for management and staff. Atwood said that the recognitions just reaffirms what they do every day at the facility. Blumer said even though she is new, she has heard from so many people how much they love One Lincoln Park.

“Several have mentioned how great the food is and the social opportunities here,” Blumer said. “And so when we hear that every day, that’s one thing, but when we see it actually in the results of the survey, it’s nice to have that confirmed. So being recognized as a best independent living [facility], that’s wonderful, and we would like to share that information with the greater community to let them know that.”

Since these renovations are only part of phase one of the master plan, there are things that Atwood said they will continue to work on in the future, including more apartment and floor renovations. She said that the renovations are great, but the people at One Lincoln Park are even better.

“I always say buildings are buildings,” Atwood said. “We all have them. You know, bricks and mortar. You can sell that all day long, but it’s really kind of a difference when you can kind of see and feel the interaction between the residents and the staff.”

MORE DETAILS

One Lincoln Park is located at 590 Isaac Prugh Way. For more information about the facility, visit www.lincolnparkseniors.com or call 937-884-1831.